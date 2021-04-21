Facts

18:30 21.04.2021

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response cancels red epidemic level in Chernivtsi region from April 22

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response removed Chernivtsi region from the "red" zone of epidemiological danger at an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Oleh Nemchinov said.

"The State Commission decided to cancel the 'red' level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Chernivtsi region from 00:00 on April 22, 2021 and apply restrictive anti-epidemic measures on the territory of Chernivtsi region, provided for the 'yellow' level of epidemic danger," Nemchinov wrote in the Telegram channel.

Tags: #epidemic_danger #chernivtsi_region
