16:52 07.02.2022

Coronavirus incidence in Ukraine rises for fourth week in row, to last for several more weeks - President's Office

2 min read
Coronavirus incidence in Ukraine rises for fourth week in row, to last for several more weeks - President's Office

The number of Ukrainians infected with coronavirus has been growing for the fourth week in a row, and, according to forecasts, this will continue for several more weeks, despite the fact that the peak of the incidence is expected in the near future.

According to the press service of the President's Office of Ukraine, this was discussed by the participants of the conference call dedicated to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Ukraine, which was held at the Office of the Head of State on Monday.

"According to the government, more than 242,000 cases of coronavirus disease were recorded last week, which is 44% more than a week earlier. COVID-19 incidence rates in Ukraine have been rising for the fourth week in a row, and this is projected to continue for several more weeks. Peak indicators are expected in the fifth or sixth week," the report says.

It is noted that during the meeting, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said that the number of beds for underage patients with coronavirus had been increased in medical institutions.

At the same time, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that this week the government will decide to expand the eAid program, thanks to which, in addition to people over 60 years old, persons with disabilities of groups I and II will also be able to buy medicines for funds provided by the state.

"Also, in the near future it will be possible to spend UAH 1,000 on utilities," the message says.

It is reported that UAH 7.8 billion has already been transferred to Ukrainians within the framework of this program. The head of government also instructed the Ministry of Finance to make a forecast of payments for booster vaccination.

Tags: #coronavirus #week
