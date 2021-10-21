Kyiv on verge of 'red zone', 98% of hospitalized with coronavirus are unvaccinated - Klitschko

Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in Kyiv, the city is already on the verge of "red zone" of epidemiological danger, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"The situation with the spread of coronavirus in the capital and in Ukraine as a whole is getting worse every day. Over the past day Kyiv records more than a 1,000 new cases and 29 deaths. More than 500 people were hospitalized. Most of them are in serious condition. Beds in the capital hospitals are rapidly filling up. Kyiv is on the verge of the red zone," the press service of the Kyiv city state administration quotes Klitschko on Wednesday.

The mayor said that the only way to stop the spread of the virus and avoid harsh restrictions today is mass vaccinations.

"I urge the people of Kyiv and all Ukrainians to go and get vaccinated. There is a vaccine. Vaccination stations are working. Therefore, do not listen to the wild propaganda of anti-vaccinators," Klitschko called on.

He said that 98 percent of the Kyiv residents hospitalized, were not vaccinated. "And those who die, in absolute preference, are not vaccinated patients. Think about it," the mayor said.

Klitschko said that he understands that his appeal will be unpopular for some people, but at the moment the main thing is "to prevent the collapse of the medical system, which may not be able to cope with too many patients."

"The virus blocks full-fledged life. And we have little choice - either vaccination, or isolation! Choose health and life - your own, your loved ones, friends and those who are nearby," the Kyiv mayor said.