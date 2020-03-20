Another five COVID-19 cases registered in Chernivtsi region

Another five case of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Ukraine's Chernivtsi region, said Head of Chernivtsi Regional State Administration Serhiy Osachuk.

"As soon as we received confirmation, I have to report that the number of Bukovyna residents infected with coronavirus increased by five people. Thus, now there are 15 infected with this disease in Bukovyna," said Osachuk in a video message posted on his official page on the social network.