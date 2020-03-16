Thirty people with suspected COVID-19 cases hospitalized in Chernivtsi region – deputy governor

Thirty people with suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been hospitalized in Chernivtsi region, five of them have been discharged, Deputy Head of Chernivtsi Regional State Administration Natalia Husak has said.

"Thirty people have been hospitalized. Of these 30 people seven have already been tested negative. So, five of them have been discharged from the infectious disease department of the regional clinical hospital," she told a press briefing in Chernivtsi on Monday.

Husak also said that along with positive COVID-19 results several tests were negative, adding that the regional state administration will specify the information on the number of suspected cases that proved negative soon.

She noted that some people, who had contact with the two patients diagnosed with COVID-19, have been hospitalized, while another are staying home for self-isolation. All of them have provided their samples for COVID-19 testing.

Husak refused to make public the age of the patients with suspected cases and the ones with confirmed COVID-19.

She added that the Regional Clinical Hospital of Chernivtsi region has 19 lung ventilators, two of which need to be repaired. The regional state administration has sent a request for additional high-class lung ventilators to the Cabinet of Minister and the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Monday.