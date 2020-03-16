Facts

11:53 16.03.2020

Wizz Air suspends flight from/to Ukraine until March 31

Wizz Air suspends flight from/to Ukraine until March 31

Hungary's low-cost airline Wizz Air on Sunday said that it suspends all flights from/to Ukraine, as a result of the travel restrictions imposed on all foreign flights to and from Ukraine effective as of 00:00 HRS local time on March 17, 2020, the airline has said.

The airline has suspended all its flights to and from Ukraine initially until 31 March.

The travel restrictions come as a response to minimize the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Passengers with bookings affected by flight suspensions will be automatically informed via e-mail, in case the customers booked directly on wizzair.com or via the airline's mobile app. 120% of the original fare will automatically be uploaded to the customer's WIZZ account, with the amount to be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services," the airline said.

Passengers can also opt for a cash refund – which will take longer to complete – and will be informed about the necessary steps for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card in a separate e-mail. In this case, customers will be eligible for only 100% of the original fare.

Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets, the airline said.

"Wizz Air sincerely apologizes for the disruptions the travel ban could bring to the customers and assures that safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remains the airline's top priority," the airline said.

