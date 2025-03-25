Wizz Air ready to launch 400 routes from Ukraine six months after airspace opened - CEO

The European low-cost carrier Wizz Air has developed a plan to open 400 routes in the first six months after the opening of Ukrainian skies, which will allow it to carry 5 million passengers a year, Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said.

"As soon as Ukraine is ready, we will be ready to resume (flights). We are not only considering the possibility of flying to Ukraine, but we are also going to fly from Ukraine, organizing our base operations there. We have big plans for Ukraine... We have developed a plan to create a network of about 400 routes within the first 6 months, which will create a capacity of 5 million seats per year. And when you (Ukraine) are ready, we will be ready," said Varadi at the conference "Logistics as a driver of economic growth" organized by the analytical center We Build Ukraine.

He also said that Wizz Air representatives have been to Ukraine several times and have been negotiating with interested parties, in particular with Ukrainian airports.

"We are very close to concluding commercial agreements with each of them (airports). I think we are really ready to work," Varadi said.

It was previously reported that the management of Boryspil International Airport in Budapest held negotiations with representatives of the European low-cost carrier Wizz Air regarding the prompt launch of air traffic after the opening of airspace.