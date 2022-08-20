Economy

16:47 20.08.2022

Podoliak on Wizz Air's decision to stop flights from Moscow due to criticism: Every European company should remember that cooperation with Russia is suicide for business

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak, commenting on the decision of the low-cost airline Wizz Air to postpone the resumption of flights from Moscow to Abu Dhabi, stressed that every European company should remember that cooperation with the Russian Federation is suicide for business.

"Cynics Wizz Air decided that Ukrainians' blood does not smell, but Russian rubles from Moscow flights smell nice. Soon they realized that supporting barbarians is not about profit, but about destroyed reputation. EU companies must remember: cooperation with RF – suicide for business," Podoliak wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Reuters reported that European low-cost carrier Wizz Air is postponing indefinitely the resumption of flights from Moscow to Abu Dhabi due to widespread criticism.

Earlier, Wizz Air announced the resumption of flights between Abu Dhabi and Moscow in October. Since February, the company has suspended all its flights to Russia.

