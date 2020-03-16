Laboratory confirms two more cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine's Chernivtsi region – PHC

Two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) registered in Ukraine's Chernivtsi region, Public Health Center (PHC) reported on Facebook.

"Since the beginning of the year, the Center for Public Health of Ukraine has received 94 suspicions of a new coronavirus infection. According to a study by the center's virology reference laboratory, five positive results were obtained on COVID-19: Chernivtsi (4) and Zhytomyr (1) regions," the report said.

Three diagnosed cases were previously reported: two in Chernivtsi region and one in Zhytomyr region. A patient in Zhytomyr region subsequently died. Thus, there are currently four sick people in Ukraine, all in Chernivtsi region.