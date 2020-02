Zelensky says today he signs decree to mark Day of Crimea's Resistance to Russian Occupation on Feb 26

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that on Wednesday he will sign a decree to mark Day of Crimea's Resistance to Russian Occupation annually on February 26.

"Today I am signing a decree on Day of Resistance to Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. This day will be marked annually on February 26," he said during the "Age of Crimea 2020" forum in Kyiv on Wednesday.