USA wants to have common format for managing Zaporizhia NPP – Zelenskyy

The United States wants to have a common format for managing the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), it is still difficult to say what the consortium for it could be, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The Americans want a joint format for managing the plant. Our position is very simple. If the Americans can take control of the plant and demilitarize the area — meaning the Russian troops must withdraw to a certain distance — so that Ukraine has access to the plant. Then, we need to find a way to manage it," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with the media on Thursday.

The president noted that, for Ukraine, the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant is "ours," while the Russians believe that, if they occupy the plant, it is theirs.

"If the Americans can take the plant under their control, then it is clear what their share means: their influence and money. Ours is ours. Therefore, it is still difficult to say what kind of consortium for it could be, how to implement all this, how to launch operations, and how to manage it," he explained.