Explosion in Kyiv's Darnytsky district occurred during patrolling by National Guardsmen, one of guardsmen dies – prosecutor's office

As a result of the first explosion in Darnytsky district of Kyiv on Thursday afternoon, one of the National Guard servicemen died, another National Guardsman and a security guard were injured, two policemen were injured in the second explosion, Kyiv prosecutor's office has said.

"The first explosion occurred when two National Guardsmen were patrolling the territory, as a result of which one of them died. Another National Guardsman and a security guard were injured," Kyiv city prosecutor's office said in a message on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The second explosion, according to the report, occurred at a time when police officers and medics who arrived on call were already working at the scene. "Two police officers were injured," the office said.

According to the prosecutor's office, investigators of the Main Directorate of the State Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv region under the procedural leadership of Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office have launched a pretrial investigation into the fact of two explosions in Darnytsky district of Kyiv.

The event has been classified under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person.

"At this time, it is known that an improvised explosive device exploded," the office said.

Earlier, the SBU press service informed the agency that the SBU qualifies the explosions on Thursday afternoon in Darnytsky district of Kyiv, as a terrorist act, as a result of which one person died and three more were injured to varying degrees.

The National Police told Interfax-Ukraine that a patrol policeman was injured as a result of an explosion of an unidentified device in Darnytsky district of the capital.