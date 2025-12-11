Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:05 11.12.2025

American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

1 min read
American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

In addition to the still-uncoordinated positions on Donetsk region, the US plan for ending the war proposed a Russian withdrawal from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"In addition to the still-uncoordinated positions on Donetsk region, the document proposed a withdrawal of the 'Russians' from certain areas of our regions where they are currently located. This is what is being considered. That is, they are withdrawing from the corresponding areas of Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipro regions where they are," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on Thursday.

He added that regarding Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, the proposal is that the Russians will not withdraw and "stay where we are." "That's the case today," the president noted.

Tags: #zelenskyy #usa

