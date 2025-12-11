Madyar: USF hit 2 Russian chemical plants, number of critical, strategic, military infrastructure facilities, incl oil refinery

Fighters of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck two Russian chemical plants for the production of explosives at night – Akron (Veliky Novgorod, Russia) and Dorogobuzh (Smolensk region, Russia), as well as a number of critical, strategic and military infrastructure facilities, including a refinery, USF commander Robert (Madyar) Brovdi said.

"On the night of December 11, USF birds lit up chemical plants in the swamps," he said in his Telegram channel on Thursday. Madyar named two Russian chemical plants – Akron (Veliky Novgorod, Russia) and Dorogobuzh (Smolensk region, Russia).

According to him, Akron produces nitric acid, ammonia and ammonium nitrate. The enterprise also produces basic components for the production of gunpowder and explosives in interests of the occupation army.

"Dorogobuzh Chemical Plant (Dorogobuzh, Smolensk, Russia) is a production facility for nitric acid, ammonia, nitroaminophosphite, ammonium nitrate and other chemical products for the production of TNT, octogen, hexogen and other explosives in the interests of the occupying army," the commander said.

"This night also happened to other objects of critical, strategic and military infrastructure in the swamps, in particular one of the oil refineries," Brovdi said, without specifying which enterprises the USF drones flew to.

"The courtesy visit was paid by the Birds of the 1st Separate USF Center (transformed 14th USF Regiment) together with the Birds of the GRAF unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces," Madiar said.