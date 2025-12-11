Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:31 11.12.2025

Madyar: USF hit 2 Russian chemical plants, number of critical, strategic, military infrastructure facilities, incl oil refinery

2 min read
Madyar: USF hit 2 Russian chemical plants, number of critical, strategic, military infrastructure facilities, incl oil refinery

Fighters of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) struck two Russian chemical plants for the production of explosives at night – Akron (Veliky Novgorod, Russia) and Dorogobuzh (Smolensk region, Russia), as well as a number of critical, strategic and military infrastructure facilities, including a refinery, USF commander Robert (Madyar) Brovdi said.

"On the night of December 11, USF birds lit up chemical plants in the swamps," he said in his Telegram channel on Thursday. Madyar named two Russian chemical plants – Akron (Veliky Novgorod, Russia) and Dorogobuzh (Smolensk region, Russia).

According to him, Akron produces nitric acid, ammonia and ammonium nitrate. The enterprise also produces basic components for the production of gunpowder and explosives in interests of the occupation army.

"Dorogobuzh Chemical Plant (Dorogobuzh, Smolensk, Russia) is a production facility for nitric acid, ammonia, nitroaminophosphite, ammonium nitrate and other chemical products for the production of TNT, octogen, hexogen and other explosives in the interests of the occupying army," the commander said.

"This night also happened to other objects of critical, strategic and military infrastructure in the swamps, in particular one of the oil refineries," Brovdi said, without specifying which enterprises the USF drones flew to.

"The courtesy visit was paid by the Birds of the 1st Separate USF Center (transformed 14th USF Regiment) together with the Birds of the GRAF unit of the Unmanned Systems Forces," Madiar said.

Tags: #hit #chemical_plants #usf

MORE ABOUT

10:33 05.12.2025
Unmanned Systems Force hit 1,234 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Unmanned Systems Force hit 1,234 enemy targets in past 24 hours

09:16 03.12.2025
USF destroys 901 enemy targets in 24 hours

USF destroys 901 enemy targets in 24 hours

16:06 28.11.2025
USF hits 3 Russian air defense systems in 3 days

USF hits 3 Russian air defense systems in 3 days

14:32 28.11.2025
General Staff reports another hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, UAV storage facilities at Saki airfield, number of other facilities

General Staff reports another hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, UAV storage facilities at Saki airfield, number of other facilities

09:09 24.11.2025
USF hits 943 enemy targets in day

USF hits 943 enemy targets in day

12:30 18.11.2025
Unmanned Systems Force strike 769 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Unmanned Systems Force strike 769 enemy targets in past 24 hours

09:31 13.11.2025
Unmanned systems forces destroy 762 enemy targets in 24 hours

Unmanned systems forces destroy 762 enemy targets in 24 hours

09:12 06.11.2025
USF hits 650 enemy targets in day

USF hits 650 enemy targets in day

09:17 03.11.2025
USF destroys 1,037 Russian targets in 24 hours

USF destroys 1,037 Russian targets in 24 hours

09:06 31.10.2025
Unmanned Systems Force hit 938 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Unmanned Systems Force hit 938 enemy targets in past 24 hours

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

USA wants to have common format for managing Zaporizhia NPP – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan's 20 points are conditional framework for further documents

USA wants clarity on deal by Christmas – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Number of Ukrainian Armed Forces under possible agreement is 800,000 military

Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

Dutch PM on meeting of Coalition of the Willing: Energy support, diplomatic track, and Russia's accountability discussed

Poland backs opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Kondratiuk

American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

Interdepartmental Working Group on Ukraine's Accession to EU approves draft negotiating positions for Clusters 4, 5

Austrian Parliament condemns Russia's systematic human rights violations in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories

Siversk remains under control of Defense Forces – Skhid command

Explosion in Kyiv's Darnytsky district occurred during patrolling by National Guardsmen, one of guardsmen dies – prosecutor's office

Zelenskyy: People of Ukraine should answer question about territories of Donetsk region

AD
AD