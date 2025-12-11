Zelenskyy: Plan's 20 points are conditional framework for further documents

The plan to end the war is not one document, but a complex of them, many documents are not yet finalized, because they depend on the form in which the basic 20-point plan will be adopted, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"It contains several things, such as: post-war economy and recovery, security guarantees and other things that are set by the framework in the basic document, and then, based on this or that point that requires detailing, there will be another separate document. That is, 20 points are the foundation, a conditional framework, on the basis of which there will be an appropriate number of documents," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on Thursday.

He also said there will be more than one document in the economic direction. On the Ukrainian side, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka, and several other people who worked on the minerals agreement will work on the economic plan of measures.

Regarding security guarantees from the United States, a fairly general vision with some important points should be agreed upon.

"After that, the Ukrainian group – no longer economic, but security – will work with the American security group. It will be one document or more – we’ll see, but the security guarantees must be really effective and work so that there is no third Russian invasion. That is why we are paying maximum attention to this," the head of state said.

The president also believes that an agreement on the economy and reconstruction will be signed with the United States, and that effective security guarantees will be developed and can be signed.

"And I believe that it will still be signed simultaneously – the economy, security guarantees, these can be parallel processes. But they need a framework agreement, the Americans want a framework agreement, such a diplomatic foundation, because they believe that the framework agreement contains the main principles of ending the war," he said.