Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:55 11.12.2025

USA wants clarity on deal by Christmas – Zelenskyy

1 min read
There was no specific ultimatum deadline for working on the agreement to end the war, the United States wanted or wants to have a full understanding of the agreement by Christmas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"There were no specific ultimatum dates. The fact that everyone wants to finish as soon as possible is a fact. The United States wants to finish faster – we hear that from them. I think they really wanted, or maybe want to have a full understanding of where we are with this agreement by Christmas," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on Thursday.

He said "we definitely want it sooner," but the result is important for Ukraine.

