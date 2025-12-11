Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:31 11.12.2025

Interdepartmental Working Group on Ukraine's Accession to EU approves draft negotiating positions for Clusters 4, 5

1 min read

The Interdepartmental Working Group on Ensuring the Negotiation Process on Accession to the European Union and Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to EU Law has approved draft negotiating positions within the framework of negotiation Clusters 4 and 5.

"Today, the Interdepartmental Working Group on Ensuring the Negotiation Process on Ukraine's Accession to the EU and Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to EU Law (IWG) considered and approved Ukraine's negotiating positions under Clusters 4 'Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity' and 5 'Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion Policy," the Office of the Acting Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine said in a statement.

Cluster 4 covers such areas as transport legislation, energy policy, trans-European networks, as well as the field of environmental and climate protection, and Cluster 5 includes such issues as agriculture, food security, fisheries policy, etc.

It is noted that the next step will be their consideration and approval by the Cabinet of Ministers, after which Ukraine will be fully ready to open negotiations with the EU under all Clusters.

Tags: #clusters #eu

MORE ABOUT

11:39 11.12.2025
EU ready to isolate Belgium if it does not support loan for Ukraine – media

EU ready to isolate Belgium if it does not support loan for Ukraine – media

18:39 09.12.2025
EU insists on accelerating establishment of Special Tribunal to try Russia's crimes

EU insists on accelerating establishment of Special Tribunal to try Russia's crimes

20:04 08.12.2025
EU, Ukraine jointly finalize consideration of Trump peace plan – media

EU, Ukraine jointly finalize consideration of Trump peace plan – media

10:15 08.12.2025
EU leaders in letter support for reparation loan to Ukraine with decision in Dec

EU leaders in letter support for reparation loan to Ukraine with decision in Dec

20:57 02.12.2025
Kallas: Fact of anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine shows anti-corruption bodies work

Kallas: Fact of anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine shows anti-corruption bodies work

20:44 02.12.2025
Kallas: On ammunition initiative, we are not there yet

Kallas: On ammunition initiative, we are not there yet

20:32 02.12.2025
Kallas believes reparation loan to definitely strengthen EU's position on Russia

Kallas believes reparation loan to definitely strengthen EU's position on Russia

19:42 02.12.2025
Kallas on ending war: This could be pivotal work week for diplomacy

Kallas on ending war: This could be pivotal work week for diplomacy

20:51 01.12.2025
At meeting with Dombrovskis, Shmyhal notes importance of making decision on reparations loan

At meeting with Dombrovskis, Shmyhal notes importance of making decision on reparations loan

19:56 01.12.2025
Kallas: Russia owes Ukraine reparations, 'reparation loan' based on Russian assets is Ukrainian money

Kallas: Russia owes Ukraine reparations, 'reparation loan' based on Russian assets is Ukrainian money

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

USA wants to have common format for managing Zaporizhia NPP – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan's 20 points are conditional framework for further documents

USA wants clarity on deal by Christmas – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Madyar: USF hit 2 Russian chemical plants, number of critical, strategic, military infrastructure facilities, incl oil refinery

Zelenskyy: Number of Ukrainian Armed Forces under possible agreement is 800,000 military

Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

Dutch PM on meeting of Coalition of the Willing: Energy support, diplomatic track, and Russia's accountability discussed

Poland backs opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Kondratiuk

American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

Austrian Parliament condemns Russia's systematic human rights violations in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories

Siversk remains under control of Defense Forces – Skhid command

Explosion in Kyiv's Darnytsky district occurred during patrolling by National Guardsmen, one of guardsmen dies – prosecutor's office

Zelenskyy: People of Ukraine should answer question about territories of Donetsk region

AD
AD