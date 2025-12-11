Interdepartmental Working Group on Ukraine's Accession to EU approves draft negotiating positions for Clusters 4, 5

The Interdepartmental Working Group on Ensuring the Negotiation Process on Accession to the European Union and Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to EU Law has approved draft negotiating positions within the framework of negotiation Clusters 4 and 5.

"Today, the Interdepartmental Working Group on Ensuring the Negotiation Process on Ukraine's Accession to the EU and Adaptation of Ukrainian Legislation to EU Law (IWG) considered and approved Ukraine's negotiating positions under Clusters 4 'Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity' and 5 'Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion Policy," the Office of the Acting Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine said in a statement.

Cluster 4 covers such areas as transport legislation, energy policy, trans-European networks, as well as the field of environmental and climate protection, and Cluster 5 includes such issues as agriculture, food security, fisheries policy, etc.

It is noted that the next step will be their consideration and approval by the Cabinet of Ministers, after which Ukraine will be fully ready to open negotiations with the EU under all Clusters.