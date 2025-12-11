Dutch PM on meeting of Coalition of the Willing: Energy support, diplomatic track, and Russia's accountability discussed

Photo: https://x.com/MinPres

At the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, discussions included support for Ukrainian energy, peace talks, security guarantees, sanctions, and the immobilization of Russian assets, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said.

"Ukraine continues to suffer from Russian attacks on civilian targets and energy infrastructure. Europe must accelerate, strengthen, and consolidate our joint support for Ukraine over the long term. We just discussed the latest state of play in the peace talks again in the Coalition of the Willing. Finnish President Alexander Stubb is in the Netherlands on a state visit and accompanied me during the videoconference," the prime minister wrote on social media site X on Thursday evening.

He emphasized that to achieve lasting peace, it is essential that no decisions regarding Ukraine be made without the participation of Ukrainians.

"It is also crucial that NATO and Europe be closely involved in decision-making on issues affecting us, such as security guarantees, sanctions, and frozen assets. Furthermore, close cooperation with the United States must continue," Schoof noted.

The Prime Minister also announced a meeting of the Commission on Ukraine's Claims against Russia.

"Finally, sooner or later, Russia must answer for its war crimes. In this context, the Netherlands will host a Ministerial Conference on the Commission on Ukraine's Claims against Russia next Tuesday," he emphasized.