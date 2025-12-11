Interfax-Ukraine
20:28 11.12.2025

Austrian Parliament condemns Russia's systematic human rights violations in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories

The Austrian Parliament has adopted a resolution condemning systematic human rights violations by Russia in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and inhumane treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"Important news from the Austrian Parliament: all parliamentary factions unanimously adopted a resolution condemning Russia's systematic human rights violations in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories and its inhumane treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war," he said on the X social network on Thursday.

Sybiha expressed his gratitude to the Austrian parliament and all parliamentarians who supported this decision – "another strong international voice for justice and accountability."

Sybiha also said that such a decision is "another proof that neutrality does not mean indifference."

"Human rights situation in the occupied territories and the treatment of POWs must remain in the focus of all democracies worldwide," he said.

