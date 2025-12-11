Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine can hold elections, but their condition should be a ceasefire, at least for the period of the electoral process and voting.

"We are ready to work with President Trump in any format. And if President Trump talks more about elections in Ukraine, I want to say this absolutely openly – we can try to hold elections," Zelenskyy said in an address to participants in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Thursday, published on the website of the President's Office.

"But in order for elections to be possible, a security component must be ensured. And it is America that can help with this the most. If there is a need for elections now, there should be a ceasefire – at least for the period of the electoral process and voting," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "this is something that needs to be discussed. Frankly, we here in Ukraine believe that America should talk to the Russian side about this."