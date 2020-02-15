Zelensky displeased that 'Crimean issue' being discussed in no format now, says United States could play a part

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is displeased that the issue of returning of occupied Crimea to Ukraine is not being discussed at any of the platforms and in any of the formats, adding that the United States could have an influence on this.

Speaking at the discussion of the Munich Security Conference on February 15 about what he does not like in the Normandy format, he said about the issues of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"What I do not like? This is an issue of Crimea, which if to say truth since we are very frank today, does not exist today. The issue of Crimea is not discussed today, at all. That is, whether it is necessary to introduce and seriously discuss this issue. This is also occupied our territory, there are also our people, Ukrainians. Or do we need a new platfrom?" he said.

"Now it seems to me that the United States could be more intense with its influence," the president added.