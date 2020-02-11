Facts

12:05 11.02.2020

Zelensky: One cannot live in permanent conflict inside team

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that there are conflicts inside his team which disturb its work.

"There are conflicts. They disturb our work. I always oppose such conflicts as no one ever wins them or ends them in a tie. Unfortunately. So, we lose either time or people. Everyone who works for the Office [of the President of Ukraine], all of them are professionals. And I am a hundred percent sure that we will lose someone of them. It is because one cannot live in a permanent conflict. That's all," he said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

