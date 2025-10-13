GTSOU implements updated policy for regulating corporate interests

An updated version of the Policy on the Prevention, Detection, and Regulation of Conflicts of Interest took effect at GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) on October 2, 2025.

As the company reported on Thursday, the document was revised for the first time since its unbundling and was prepared taking into account modern European practices of ethical management in the energy sector.

"The purpose of the update is threefold: to reduce the influence of private interests on official decisions, to improve the effectiveness of approaches to detecting and resolving such influences, and to make the processes themselves more transparent and understandable," the GTSOU noted.

The main changes include, in particular, a more flexible mechanism for reporting conflicts of interest, clear response algorithms, and approaches to verifying such risks during personnel selection.

In addition, periodic declaration has been introduced for certain categories of positions.

"The updated policy aligns the company's approach to preventing and resolving conflicts of interest with modern European standards. At the same time, it streamlines several procedures, improving its application," said Acting General Director Vladyslav Medvedev.

GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC is a natural monopoly that transmits natural gas to consumers in Ukraine and EU countries. Starting from January 1, 2020, the GTSOU is a certified operator of the gas transmission system of Ukraine, completely independent of vertically integrated enterprises. According to the results of 2024, the GTSOU received over UAH 38.5 billion in revenue. Its net profit for 2024, according to the company's financial statements, is UAH 2.8 billion.