Zelensky: nine mln Ukrainians to use driving licenses, vehicle registration documents through mobile app

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that millions of Ukrainians would enjoy an opportunity to use their driving licenses and vehicle registration documents through the Diia mobile application in their smartphones, adding that other countries have been moving towards this solution for years.

"Now 9 million Ukrainians can use their driving licenses and vehicle registration documents in their smartphones," he said during the presentation of the mobile application in Kyiv on Thursday.

Zelensky also noted that other countries have been moving towards this solution for years, while Ukraine managed to create it within six months.

"As far as I know, Ukraine is the third country in Europe which has something like this," he said.