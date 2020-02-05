Zelensky backs govt's decision to link salaries, bonuses of executive authorities to average salary in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky endorsed the Government's decision to limit the salaries and bonuses of the heads of executive bodies.

During a meeting at the Office of the President involving the representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk informed the Head of State that pursuant to the President's task, the Government had made a decision to regulate the issue of salaries paid to the heads of ministries, the presidential press service said.

"We have agreed that the salary of the minister, deputy minister, and other senior officials will be linked to the average salary in the country. The salaries of ministers and their deputies will be in the range of three to five average salaries. And it is necessary to stop paying 200-400% bonuses - the maximum bonus will not exceed one salary," Honcharuk said.

Also, according to him, all information about the salaries of the leadership of the Cabinet of Ministers will be published on a monthly basis.

"It seems to me it is very fair that you link the salary to the average wage across the country. If it increases, it will increase for everyone, if it decreases, senior officials will also earn less," Zelensky said.