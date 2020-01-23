Zelensky: We working over release of detainees from Russia-occupied territories, from Russia, Crimean Tatar people

Ukraine is holding talks to release of citizens, who now are detained on the temporarily occupied territory and in Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported.

"Two tracks, two lists. We agreed on the list in Minsk, we will supplement the list of the established persons. We will prepare this track: an exchange with temporarily occupied territories. And a separate track: we have already started a conversation with the Russian Federation on the exchange of Ukrainians: everybody,, including Crimean Tatars, other Ukrainians in Russia," the presidential press service quotes the head of state as saying in a media commentary in Jerusalem on Thursday.