Ukraine, U.S. to create team to probe into alleged spying on Yovanovitch on Jan 20 – Avakov

Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has said that on January 20 the ministry jointly with the diplomatic security service of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine will create a team to probe into alleged illegal surveillance in Ukraine over former U.S. Ambassador to the country Marie Yovanovitch, according to Voice of America e-zine.

"As early as on Monday, we are planning to create a joint team with the diplomatic security service of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to probe into all circumstances and to investigate into this incident impartially," the minister said.

Avakov also said that he has met with several representatives of the U.S. diplomatic circles on January 17. The countries have a common goal to protect human rights and to prevent violations of the Ukrainian legislation and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, he said.

As reported, on January 16, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine claimed it took into account the materials published on January 14 by investigators of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress on the possible illegal surveillance in Ukraine over former U.S. Ambassador to the country Marie Yovanovitch. Analyzing it, the National Police opened criminal proceedings in this regard.