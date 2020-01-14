Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Finland transfer humanitarian aid to residents of Donetsk, Luhansk regions

A ceremony marking the transfer of humanitarian aid from volunteer organizations of Latvia, Estonia, Sweden and Finland to the population of Donetsk and Luhansk regions has taken place in Kramatorsk on Monday, January 13.

"Humanitarian assistance includes a variety of clothes for adults and children (summer and winter), shoes, textiles (curtains, sheets, blankets) and bed linen. A separate load is intended for the non-profit organization Slovyansk Central District Hospital. This includes a medical dressing (bandages, gauze, cotton wool), medical clothing and medical equipment (functional beds in the amount of 30 units, an electrocoagulator, a laparoscopic stand and equipment for minimally invasive care and other equipment for sterilization," Donetsk Regional Administration said on its website.

The items were collected by non-governmental organizations, the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, enterprises and citizens of Latvia, as well as volunteer organizations in Estonia, Sweden and Finland. Delivery of goods to settlements will be carried out by the National Guard of Ukraine, which will take the donations to Slovyansk (clothes, textiles, shoes), Novoluhansk (clothes, textiles, shoes) and Mykolaivka (medical equipment and clothes). Part of the humanitarian aid will be sent to Luhansk region.

According to Deputy Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin, Latvia has been transferring such humanitarian aid for the sixth year in a row, in particular, from 2014 to 2019. Latvian representatives delivered about 300 tones of humanitarian aid to residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Latvian Ambassador to Ukraine Juris Poikans announced the decision to sign an agreement between the Latvian city of Saldus and the Ukrainian city Bakhmut, and also stated that the Latvian government will transfer EUR 25,000 for the needs of the Slovyansk hospital.