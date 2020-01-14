Facts

14:01 14.01.2020

Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Finland transfer humanitarian aid to residents of Donetsk, Luhansk regions

2 min read

A ceremony marking the transfer of humanitarian aid from volunteer organizations of Latvia, Estonia, Sweden and Finland to the population of Donetsk and Luhansk regions has taken place in Kramatorsk on Monday, January 13.

"Humanitarian assistance includes a variety of clothes for adults and children (summer and winter), shoes, textiles (curtains, sheets, blankets) and bed linen. A separate load is intended for the non-profit organization Slovyansk Central District Hospital. This includes a medical dressing (bandages, gauze, cotton wool), medical clothing and medical equipment (functional beds in the amount of 30 units, an electrocoagulator, a laparoscopic stand and equipment for minimally invasive care and other equipment for sterilization," Donetsk Regional Administration said on its website.

The items were collected by non-governmental organizations, the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces, enterprises and citizens of Latvia, as well as volunteer organizations in Estonia, Sweden and Finland. Delivery of goods to settlements will be carried out by the National Guard of Ukraine, which will take the donations to Slovyansk (clothes, textiles, shoes), Novoluhansk (clothes, textiles, shoes) and Mykolaivka (medical equipment and clothes). Part of the humanitarian aid will be sent to Luhansk region.

According to Deputy Head of Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin, Latvia has been transferring such humanitarian aid for the sixth year in a row, in particular, from 2014 to 2019. Latvian representatives delivered about 300 tones of humanitarian aid to residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Latvian Ambassador to Ukraine Juris Poikans announced the decision to sign an agreement between the Latvian city of Saldus and the Ukrainian city Bakhmut, and also stated that the Latvian government will transfer EUR 25,000 for the needs of the Slovyansk hospital.

Tags: #humanitarian #luhansk_region #volunteers #donetsk_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:03 06.01.2020
About 300 people remain in captivity of militants in Donbas - ex-Ombudswoman Lutkovska

About 300 people remain in captivity of militants in Donbas - ex-Ombudswoman Lutkovska

09:58 24.12.2019
Zelensky signs law that grants status of combat veterans to volunteers

Zelensky signs law that grants status of combat veterans to volunteers

16:22 18.12.2019
Zelensky signs law on prolongation of special status of local self-government in certain parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for a year

Zelensky signs law on prolongation of special status of local self-government in certain parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for a year

10:04 13.12.2019
Volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko planted explosive device under Sheremet's car - investigators

Volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko planted explosive device under Sheremet's car - investigators

11:56 27.11.2019
Germany to allocate EUR 850,000 for implementation of humanitarian projects in Donbas

Germany to allocate EUR 850,000 for implementation of humanitarian projects in Donbas

12:18 31.10.2019
Disengagement due to begin in Petrivske on Nov 4 – Zelensky

Disengagement due to begin in Petrivske on Nov 4 – Zelensky

15:52 26.10.2019
Zelensky replaces head of Luhansk Regional State Administration

Zelensky replaces head of Luhansk Regional State Administration

14:12 15.10.2019
CVU does not see chance of quickly organizing democratic elections in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

CVU does not see chance of quickly organizing democratic elections in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

12:33 14.10.2019
Donbas disengagement possible after OSCE SMM confirms 7 consecutive days of truce - Kyiv

Donbas disengagement possible after OSCE SMM confirms 7 consecutive days of truce - Kyiv

11:16 14.10.2019
Zelensky to visit Donetsk region on Monday

Zelensky to visit Donetsk region on Monday

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia's military intelligence unit attempts to hack Kvartal 95's website – NYT

Ukrainian farmers announce indefinite protest against land market opening

Israeli Foreign Ministry condemns public glorification of antisemitic ideologists in Ukraine

Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

Zelensky signs law on liability of MPs for absentee voting – President's Office

LATEST

Khomchak takes part in meetings of NATO Military Committee at Chiefs of Defense Session

Average receipt amount of foreign patients in Ukrainian clinics expands to $2,800 in 2019

Head of Iranian commission on PS752 will arrive in Ukraine to identify laboratory for decoding 'black boxes' - Bureau of Air Accidents

Culture Minister Borodiansky heads Mystetsky Arsenal's development board, Olena Zelenska becomes its member – decree

'Black boxes' from UIA plane downed in Iran might be passed to Ukraine – UIA president

Russia's military intelligence unit attempts to hack Kvartal 95's website – NYT

Ukrainian farmers announce indefinite protest against land market opening

Israeli Foreign Ministry condemns public glorification of antisemitic ideologists in Ukraine

Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

Roshen will issue UAH 50 mln for development of National Cancer Institute

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD