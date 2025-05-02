One civilian killed, three injured in shelling of Donetsk region – authorities

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

One civilian was killed and three more people were injured in shelling and bombing by the occupiers in Donetsk region, head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin reported.

"At least one person was killed and three were injured as a result of today's shelling of Donetsk region. At noon, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on Klynove, Kostiantynivka community, killing a 66-year-old woman and damaging a house. Kostiantynivka itself came under artillery fire. Two people were injured in the city… Another person was injured in Pokrovsk," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Filashkin reported that a house, a shop, a coffee shop, a pharmacy, two industrial premises, and four infrastructure facilities were damaged due to artillery shelling in Kostiantynivka.