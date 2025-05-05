Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:09 05.05.2025

Six killed, six wounded, incl two children, in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Six civilians were killed and six were wounded, including two children, in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling on May 4 and May 5, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"New victims of Russian shelling: six dead, six wounded," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Filashkin noted that "today we managed to establish information about five people whom the Russians killed yesterday: in Rih of Pokrovsk community, four people aged 47 to 68 died, and another person who died yesterday was a 40-year-old resident of Myrnohrad."

In addition, according to his data, already on May 5, Russians killed one person in Novo-Ekonomichne of Hrodivska community, wounded three people in Myrnohrad and three more in Novo-Donetske.

"Among those wounded in Novo-Donetsk are a 2-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy," the head of the Administration specified.

