18:37 09.04.2025

First project in Ukraine to rent demining machine completed

The first project to use a rented robotic machine for humanitarian demining has been successfully completed in Ukraine, said Severyn Lubkivsky, Director of Business Development at DOK-ING in Ukraine.

According to the report, the MV-4 machine was rented by SafeLane Global within the framework of the ProZorro tender (MX25018H) to conduct a technical survey of a land plot in the village of Bezimenne (Mykolaiv region). Over three days, April 4-6, 2025, the MV-4 cleared 20,837 sq m of territory, detonated one PMN-2 anti-personnel mine and discovered a number of explosive devices, including two POM-2 mines, three 220mm rockets, one 120mm OF-49 mortar mine and one 57mm S5 aircraft missile.

The project was implemented by DOK-ING in partnership with A3-Tech and SafeLane Global. A3-Tech fully ensured the implementation of the process from organizing the rental to logistics, preparing the machine for operation and operational readiness for maintenance if necessary.

SafeLane Global highly appreciated the performance and efficiency of the MV-4 machine manufactured by DOK-ING.

"The project is proof that proven technologies and experienced partners are able to provide real results in one of the most urgent areas of Ukraine's reconstruction," SafeLane Global noted.

DOK-ING Business Development Director in Ukraine Severyn Lubkivsky noted that the project clearly demonstrated the effectiveness of DOK-ING’s operating model: advanced technologies, strong local support and cooperation with leading humanitarian operators.

He expressed hope that the successful implementation of the project will create a strong precedent for further scaling up rental mechanized demining solutions in Ukraine.

