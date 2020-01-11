Facts

15:32 11.01.2020

Zelensky, Macron agree on trilateral call in Ukraine-France-Germany format to discuss Donbas situation, Macron's arrival in Kyiv

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron in a telephone conversation on Saturday discussed further steps to implement the agreements reached at the Normandy format summit on December 9, 2019 in Paris.

"Volodymyr Zelensky informed the French president about the current security situation in Donbas. The heads of state agreed to continue the bilateral dialogue. In addition, the parties agreed on a trilateral call in the Ukraine - France – Germany format in the near future," the presidential press service reported.

Macron also agreed to visit Kyiv at the invitation of Zelensky.

