Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:45 07.07.2025

Starmer and Macron disagree on strategy on ending war in Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron disagree on their strategy for ending the war in Ukraine, with the former seeking security guarantees from the United States and the latter taking a tougher stance on the policies of the current White House administration, Politico reported on Monday.

It is noted that London and Paris have so far coordinated closely to try to keep Donald Trump in the room for Ukraine peace talks. With progress stalled, British and French officials are now letting slip some annoyance at how the other side has chosen to handle the mercurial U.S. president.

“There has been a clear, tactical decision from No. 10 to have difficult conversations in private,” said one former senior British diplomat quoted by the publication.

“Perhaps more seriously, there are also hints of tension in the pair’s efforts to preserve Ukraine ceasefire negotiations,” Politico notes.

“Two French officials admitted there was a lack of direction for the ‘coalition of the willing’ and suggested part of the problem was the importance given by the U.K. to security guarantees from the U.S., which have so far not materialized. Eager to head off such misgivings, Downing Street has now scheduled a meeting of the coalition during Macron’s visit,” the ezine says.

