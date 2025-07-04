Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:06 04.07.2025

Macron and Starmer to hold new meeting of Coalition of Willing

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, together with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, will hold another meeting of the Coalition of the Willing to Maintain Ukraine's Combat Capability, the Elysee Palace announced on Friday, BMFTV reports.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Macron and Starmer at Northwood Air Force Base near London on July 10.

European leaders will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders, including Merz and Meloni, who will meet in Rome at the same time for a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction, as well as with other leaders in other capitals, the French presidency said.

"Of course, there will be reflection on how to seriously support Ukraine's combat readiness," the message says.

The aim is also to ensure "the revival of the Ukrainian army" and the deployment, "when the time comes, of pacifying forces within the framework of the ceasefire."

