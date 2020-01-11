Facts

Ukraine insists that Iran fully admit its guilt for downed plane, those responsible be punished - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that after Iran had admitted its guilt for downing a Ukrainian plane on January 8 Ukraine expects that the Iranian side would do that in full and that the investigation would be brought to conclusion.

"This morning wasn't good, but it brought the truth. Even before the international commission concluded its work, Iran admitted its guilt for downing the Ukrainian plane. But we insist that its guilt be admitted in full," he wrote on Facebook on Saturday morning.

Ukraine expects Iran to assure that it is ready for a full and open investigation, the prosecution of those guilty, the return of the bodies, the payment of compensations, and official apologies via diplomatic channels, Zelensky said.

"Hopefully, the investigation will be further conducted without artificial delays and hurdles. Our 45 experts should be granted full access and interaction in order to establish justice," the Ukrainian president said.

