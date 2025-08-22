Ukrainian govt terminates visa-free travel memorandum with Iran for diplomatic passport holders

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has terminated the memorandum between the governments of Ukraine and Iran on visa-free travel for citizens holding diplomatic and service passports.

Government Representative in Parliament Taras Melnychuk announced on Telegram that the decision was adopted at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Specifically, Ukraine has ended the memorandum of understanding with the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic and service passports, signed in Kyiv on March 15, 1993.