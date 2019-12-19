Putin concerned about Zelensky's statement on possible revision of Minsk Agreements

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is concerned about the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about possible revision of the Minsk Agreements.

"There is no way [to settle the situation in eastern Ukraine] but through the Minsk Agreements. Of course, I am seriously concerned about the statement made by President Zelensky in regard to the possibility of revision after his departure from Paris. If a revision of the Minsk Agreements begins, the whole situation may end up at an impasse," Putin said during his end-of-year press conference on Thursday.

"The law on the special status of Donbas, which must be enshrined in the Ukrainian fundamental law, the Constitution, is the key to the Minsk Agreements," he said.