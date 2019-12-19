Facts

12:32 19.12.2019

Putin concerned about Zelensky's statement on possible revision of Minsk Agreements

1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is concerned about the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about possible revision of the Minsk Agreements.

"There is no way [to settle the situation in eastern Ukraine] but through the Minsk Agreements. Of course, I am seriously concerned about the statement made by President Zelensky in regard to the possibility of revision after his departure from Paris. If a revision of the Minsk Agreements begins, the whole situation may end up at an impasse," Putin said during his end-of-year press conference on Thursday.

"The law on the special status of Donbas, which must be enshrined in the Ukrainian fundamental law, the Constitution, is the key to the Minsk Agreements," he said.

Tags: #minsk_agreements #putin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:56 19.12.2019
Putin: there is an arbitration ruling that awarded Naftogaz $2.6 bln, but there is also Kyiv's $3-bln debt on eurobonds

Putin: there is an arbitration ruling that awarded Naftogaz $2.6 bln, but there is also Kyiv's $3-bln debt on eurobonds

12:53 19.12.2019
Normandy-format meeting will be relevant in April if positive changes occur, and they're already happening – Putin

Normandy-format meeting will be relevant in April if positive changes occur, and they're already happening – Putin

09:53 13.12.2019
Zelensky: We will try to change some provisions of Minsk accords

Zelensky: We will try to change some provisions of Minsk accords

17:38 10.12.2019
Lack of amnesty law in Ukraine could turn Donbas into Srebrenica - Putin

Lack of amnesty law in Ukraine could turn Donbas into Srebrenica - Putin

09:45 10.12.2019
Zelensky glad that dialogue on gas transit started, Putin reminds of possible discount

Zelensky glad that dialogue on gas transit started, Putin reminds of possible discount

12:21 09.12.2019
Zelensky Office confirms bilateral meeting with Putin

Zelensky Office confirms bilateral meeting with Putin

10:14 09.12.2019
Putin-Zelensky meeting to be held after Normandy-format summit, no time limit for it - Ushakov

Putin-Zelensky meeting to be held after Normandy-format summit, no time limit for it - Ushakov

14:28 06.12.2019
Transit of gas through Ukraine matter of economic advisability - Putin

Transit of gas through Ukraine matter of economic advisability - Putin

16:17 03.12.2019
Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin necessary – Servant of the People faction leader

Zelensky's one-on-one meeting with Putin necessary – Servant of the People faction leader

10:17 15.11.2019
Putin admits risk that gas transit via Ukraine may stop

Putin admits risk that gas transit via Ukraine may stop

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Putin: there is an arbitration ruling that awarded Naftogaz $2.6 bln, but there is also Kyiv's $3-bln debt on eurobonds

Ukrainian soldier wounded, civilian killed amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Zelensky appoints Deputy Foreign Minister Kyslytsia as Permanent Representative to UN – decree

Yelchenko dismissed as Ukraine's permanent representative to UN, appointed as ambassador to U.S. – decrees

NIB, BSTDB to provide EUR 50 mln for development of 'green' power generation in Black Sea region

LATEST

Ukrainian soldier wounded, civilian killed amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Zelensky appoints Deputy Foreign Minister Kyslytsia as Permanent Representative to UN – decree

Yelchenko dismissed as Ukraine's permanent representative to UN, appointed as ambassador to U.S. – decrees

NIB, BSTDB to provide EUR 50 mln for development of 'green' power generation in Black Sea region

U.S. House of Representatives approves almost $700 mln assistance for Ukraine

Zelensky signs law on prolongation of special status of local self-government in certain parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for a year

Border crossing with Russia to be carried out by passports from March 1, 2020 – Cabinet's decision

Razumkov: We hope OSCE SMM's mandate to be expanded soon

ATO participants may be involved in territorial defense forces – SBU chief

SBU to focus on counterintelligence, Bureau of Financial Investigations to investigate economic crimes – SBU chief

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD