19:32 03.07.2025

Zelenskyy on Trump-Putin talk: Not sure they have many common topics to discuss

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have few common topics for conversation, but Ukraine supports the American leader's idea of ​​an unconditional ceasefire.

"I don't know, I'm not sure that they have many common ideas, common topics for conversation, because they are very different people. But if we talk about Ukraine, then from the very beginning we supported President Trump's idea of ​​an unconditional ceasefire," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Denmark.

The President recalled that Ukraine is ready for any format of the meeting.

"And I think that in Russia only Putin really makes decisions. That is why we need a meeting at the level of leaders. We really want peace," Zelenskyy emphasized.

US President Donald Trump is reported to have a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin today.

