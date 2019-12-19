U.S. House of Representatives approves almost $700 mln assistance for Ukraine

U.S. House of Representatives has approved $698 million for security and foreign assistance for Ukraine that will be transferred to Ukraine in 2020, Voice of America reported.

U.S. Senate should also consider assistance to Ukraine.

"This support for Ukraine is more important than ever. With this Congressional action, we expect this vital assistance in the amount and timeframe mandated will help that beleaguered nation in its fight to turn back Russian aggression. Every day, brave Ukrainian men and women fight to defend their country’s sovereignty and Europe's eastern flank from Russia. As the world reels in astonishment at this Administration's politicization of funding for Ukraine, this new action by a steadfast Congress sends a signal of robust bipartisan support for Ukraine's democratic trajectory, free from Russian aggression. Congress must never allow this Administration, or any Administration, to illegally withhold such assistance again," reads a statement of U.S. Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.