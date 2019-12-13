Zelensky: We will try to change some provisions of Minsk accords

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that the Ukrainian side will try to change some provisions of the Minsk agreements, although this will not be easy to do, in particular, on the issue of transferring the border over Ukraine's control.

"It will be very difficult to do, but we must do it. We must understand with you that four years have passed since 'Minsk' was approved, everything changes in our lives. We understand that it was not my team that signed 'Minsk,' but we, as a government, must fulfill the conditions that the then government agreed to. But I'm sure that we can change some things and will change them," he said on the Pravo na Vladu program on 1+1 TV Channel on Thursday evening.

Zelensky emphasized that the same provision on transferring Ukraine to the control of the border with the Russian Federation in Donbas after local elections is not the position of the current government.

"I said this many times, and this is the final decision," he said.