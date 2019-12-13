Facts

09:53 13.12.2019

Zelensky: We will try to change some provisions of Minsk accords

1 min read
Zelensky: We will try to change some provisions of Minsk accords

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that the Ukrainian side will try to change some provisions of the Minsk agreements, although this will not be easy to do, in particular, on the issue of transferring the border over Ukraine's control.

"It will be very difficult to do, but we must do it. We must understand with you that four years have passed since 'Minsk' was approved, everything changes in our lives. We understand that it was not my team that signed 'Minsk,' but we, as a government, must fulfill the conditions that the then government agreed to. But I'm sure that we can change some things and will change them," he said on the Pravo na Vladu program on 1+1 TV Channel on Thursday evening.

Zelensky emphasized that the same provision on transferring Ukraine to the control of the border with the Russian Federation in Donbas after local elections is not the position of the current government.

"I said this many times, and this is the final decision," he said.

Tags: #minsk_agreements #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:23 13.12.2019
Zelensky announces 'interesting' strategy for raising pensions for Ukrainians by age starting with the oldest category of pensioners

Zelensky announces 'interesting' strategy for raising pensions for Ukrainians by age starting with the oldest category of pensioners

11:20 13.12.2019
There will be no slaughter in Donbas - Zelensky

There will be no slaughter in Donbas - Zelensky

10:42 13.12.2019
Plan B is last and worst of five Donbas reintegration scenarios - Zelensky

Plan B is last and worst of five Donbas reintegration scenarios - Zelensky

10:35 13.12.2019
TCG in Minsk to discuss lists for captive swap on Dec 18 - Zelensky

TCG in Minsk to discuss lists for captive swap on Dec 18 - Zelensky

10:10 13.12.2019
Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

09:57 13.12.2019
Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

09:56 13.12.2019
Zelensky tables bill to Rada simplifying Ukrainian naturalization by certain categories of foreigners

Zelensky tables bill to Rada simplifying Ukrainian naturalization by certain categories of foreigners

16:56 12.12.2019
Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

16:26 11.12.2019
Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

16:09 11.12.2019
Zelensky expects EU to extend Russia sanctions until its territorial integrity is fully restored

Zelensky expects EU to extend Russia sanctions until its territorial integrity is fully restored

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

LATEST

Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

Organizer of Sheremet's murder was musician Antonenko – text of suspicion notice to Kuzmenko

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

Volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko planted explosive device under Sheremet's car - investigators

Search operation amid debris of Odesa College completed, death toll of fire victims totals 16 people– Odesa deputy mayor

Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

Some 136 civilians wounded, 26 killed during conflict in Donbas in 2019 – UN Monitoring Mission

SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD