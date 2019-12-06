Number of people who died after Odesa college fire rises to three – police

The number of people who died after a fire at the education premises of Odesa College of Economics, Law and Hotel and Restaurant Business has increased to three, the press service of the police in Odesa region reported.

"Law enforcers have taken out another person's body from the debris of the burnt out building on Troyitska Street. It is a woman. Her identity has not been established yet," reads the statement.

As of 15:30 on December 6, three people died after the fire and the search for 12 more people continues.