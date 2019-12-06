Normandy summit will give Russia chance to agree to withdraw its forces, return occupied areas of Donbas to Ukraine – Taylor

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine William Taylor has said the United States will support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Normandy Four talks in Paris and emphasized that Russia must withdraw its troops from Donbas.

The U.S. strongly supports Ukraine in the negotiations in the Normandy format, which should begin on Monday, Taylor said, adding that Russia's actions clearly led to the beginning of the conflict and war.

Taylor made the remarks on the sidelines of Point of No Return civil society development forum in Kyiv on Thursday.

The summit of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (Ukraine, Germany, France and the Russian Federation) will be held on December 9 in Paris, France.