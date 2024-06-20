Facts

11:40 20.06.2024

U.S. elections to not change American people's support for Ukraine – ex-ambassador Taylor

2 min read
U.S. elections to not change American people's support for Ukraine – ex-ambassador Taylor

The American people continue to support Ukraine, and this support will remain unchanged, despite the results of the U.S. presidential elections in November 2024, said U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine in 2006-09, Vice President of the American Institute of Peace William Taylor.

During a special event at the Kyiv Security Forum, founded by Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation, he emphasized that opinion polls now indicate equal chances for Republican and Democratic candidates to win the U.S. elections.

According to him, President Biden's policy towards Ukraine is very clear: it is support for Ukraine. But Trump's policy is less clear, nobody knows what it will be. He often does not know what he is talking about his policy, Taylor said.

At the same time, the ex-ambassador emphasized that the U.S. Congress, as a representative of the American people, demonstrates support for Ukraine by passing relevant laws with bipartisan support.

Congress and the American people support Ukraine and continue to do so. The $61 billion is a reflection of that strong support. And no matter who wins the U.S. presidential election in November, the American people will continue to support Ukraine, he said.

Taylor also commented on Putin's recent statement regarding the terms of negotiations with Ukraine.

According to him, this is a stupid statement with which Putin demands that Ukraine give up territories in order to start negotiations. As Taylor said, he would not pay much attention to what Putin says, but pay attention to what he does. We need to look at what he does and support Ukraine, do everything so that it wins on the battlefield and this is what we must focus on, he added.

Tags: #us_ambassador #open_ukraine #elections #ksf #kyiv_security_forum #taylor #usa #yatsenyuk

