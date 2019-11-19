It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said that it is time for Russia to fulfill its obligations to settle the Donbas conflict.

"In our opinion, now it's Russia's turn to realize what has been achieved as a result of the negotiations. We need to measure it with results and actions," said Maas during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, people in Donbas need a ceasefire regime, and they deserve it, because now it is necessary to rebuild the infrastructure in this region.