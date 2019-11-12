Facts

09:42 12.11.2019

Nazarbayev suggests Putin and Zelensky could meet in Kazakhstan

2 min read
Nazarbayev suggests Putin and Zelensky could meet in Kazakhstan

First Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said he is convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be able to agree upon ways to settle the conflict in the east of Ukraine at their personal meeting, suggesting that such a meeting could be held in Kazakhstan.

"I have now met with Mr. Zelensky and have listened to him. Just yesterday I spoke to Vladimir Putin about how to further tackle this problem. [...] I believe that there is a need for a separate, personal meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine," Nazarbayev said at the 5th session of the Astana Club political forum in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday.

"I discussed such a one-on-one meeting. It seems to me that the time is right for it today. Zelensky received very extensive support from the people and he can demonstrate his political will and resolve this issue. [...] The question here is how to elect those who will govern eastern Ukraine after the conflict ends and all armed formations are withdrawn," he said.

"I have already received Zelensky's consent to a one-on-one meeting. I have informed the president of Russia of that. Now let's see what happens next. If they need a neutral platform, I have suggested Kazakhstan," he said.

"This process shouldn't be slowed down, and one shouldn't think that Putin doesn't want that. He wants peace to be restored there. And we all perfectly understand that Russia doesn't need territories. Rather, the things it needs are absolutely different. Russian security agencies have found themselves there for other reasons," Nazarbayev said.

Tags: #zelensky #nazarbayev #putin #kazakhstan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 11.11.2019
Zelensky appoints new Kirovohrad region governor

Zelensky appoints new Kirovohrad region governor

14:13 11.11.2019
Parnas warned Kyiv about delay in U.S. military assistance unless investigation into Biden launched - newspaper

Parnas warned Kyiv about delay in U.S. military assistance unless investigation into Biden launched - newspaper

13:14 11.11.2019
Zelensky: Foreigners to get right to purchase Ukrainian land if people give consent to it at referendum

Zelensky: Foreigners to get right to purchase Ukrainian land if people give consent to it at referendum

10:25 11.11.2019
Zelensky fires Gerus, appoints Oleksiy Perevezentsev as president's rep in Cabinet

Zelensky fires Gerus, appoints Oleksiy Perevezentsev as president's rep in Cabinet

14:00 09.11.2019
Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures to implement reforms aimed at stimulating economic growth, strengthening state

Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures to implement reforms aimed at stimulating economic growth, strengthening state

13:59 08.11.2019
JTI Ukraine announces resumption of production at factory in Kremenchuk from Nov 11

JTI Ukraine announces resumption of production at factory in Kremenchuk from Nov 11

12:27 08.11.2019
Zelensky to investors: Ukraine is most attractive startup on Earth, invest in our talented people

Zelensky to investors: Ukraine is most attractive startup on Earth, invest in our talented people

10:33 08.11.2019
President vetoes bill on verification, monitoring of govt payments due to technical reasons – Finance ministry

President vetoes bill on verification, monitoring of govt payments due to technical reasons – Finance ministry

12:39 07.11.2019
Zelensky dismisses Tivodar as head of SBU Main Investigation Office

Zelensky dismisses Tivodar as head of SBU Main Investigation Office

18:04 06.11.2019
Zelensky: Motor Sich is strategic enterprise, should be 'related' to president, no discussions on it

Zelensky: Motor Sich is strategic enterprise, should be 'related' to president, no discussions on it

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak says never accused Poroshenko of war in Donbas, said he might be involved in corruption scandals

Zelensky appoints new Kirovohrad region governor

SBU exposes ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways on theft of more than UAH 50 mln

SBI not probing Ukrainian sailors, just verifying actions of country's leadership – director

Kyiv reports completion of practical phase of disengaging forces in Bohdanivka-Petrivske section

LATEST

Yermak says never accused Poroshenko of war in Donbas, said he might be involved in corruption scandals

Pompeo proud of what Trump administration has done for Ukraine

SAPO opens criminal case on leakages from NABU – Derkach

MP Derkach says Biden Jr. received Burisma payments via mediators

SBU exposes ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways on theft of more than UAH 50 mln

SBI not probing Ukrainian sailors, just verifying actions of country's leadership – director

Kyiv reports completion of practical phase of disengaging forces in Bohdanivka-Petrivske section

Date for Normandy Format summit not scheduled yet – French ambassador

Borodiansky explains term 'news standard' in Zelensky's decree

Mazur released against Ukrainian consuls' guarantees - Ambassador Deshchytsia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD