Facts

12:39 09.11.2019

Donetsk, Kyiv exchange signals of readiness for Petrivske disengagement

1 min read
The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has signaled its readiness to start the disengagement of forces in the last pilot sector near the contact line in Donbas.

The DPR troops in Petrivske launched a white flare, signaling their readiness for the start of disengagement, an Interfax correspondent reported.

Ukrainian troops confirmed their readiness for it by launching a white flare in return.

The disengagement of forces by the parties to the Donbas conflict is one of the conditions of a Normandy Four summit.

Tags: #jfo #disengagement
