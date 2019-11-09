Zelensky independent man, isn't controlled by oligarchs – Ukrainian PM

Oligarchs have never had as little influence on the Ukrainian authorities as now, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"Neither Akhmetov, nor Kolomoisky have any influence on me personally. I am confident that the President [Volodymyr Zelensky] is an independent man and is not controlled by any of the parties via SMS," Honcharuk said at the Kyiv International Economic Forum on Saturday.

"Many of those people would wish that everyone believes they have a huge influence on the government, the parliament, and the president," he said.

The prime minister said he believes that "they have never had as little influence as these citizens have now."

All oligarchs own large monopolies and an honest regulating authority, a powerful anti-monopoly committee and fair privatization are necessary to interact with them; the current government is working to that end, he said.

"I am confident that the influence of oligarchs on the media will also gradually decrease, but it cannot be done in a day," Honcharuk said.

He also emphasized the importance of the judicial system in this issue.

"I don't think Kolomoisky is returning somewhere, I don't think the influence of oligarchs is growing, it's waning," he said.