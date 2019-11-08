Facts

U.S. senators ask Department of State to provide info about Biden's son, Ukrainian company Burisma

Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley, chairmen of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Finance Committees, respectively, have sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seeking details on former Vice President Joe Biden's son and Ukrainian energy company Burisma, The Hill ezine has reported.

In their message, lawmakers said they would like to "better understand what actions, if any, the Obama administration took to ensure that policy decisions relating to Ukraine and Burisma were not improperly influenced by the employment and financial interests of family members [of Biden]."

Both senators also want to know if the Department of State requested that the Office of Legal Advisor or the inspector general of the department consider "potential concerns and conflicts of interest related to Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma while Vice President Biden reportedly acted as the United States’ top official in Ukraine? If not, why not?"

Lawmakers requested any State Department records involving Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings, as well as any documentation related to Biden's business partners - Devon Archer and Christopher Heinz.

They also want to know if Hunter Biden met with then with then-Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken in 2015 for "advice" and if a March 2016 meeting between Archer and then-Secretary of State John Kerry took place.

Hunter Biden worked on the board of directors of Burisma, while his father served as vice president.

Interfax-Ukraine
