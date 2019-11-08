Ukraine calling on Germany not to back decision to mitigate EU gas directive for Nord Stream 2 – PM

Ukraine has called on Germany not to support the decision that would allow bypassing limitations of the new EU gas directive for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"As we learned, today, after midnight, the Bundestag is considering a version of the amendments that will allow the German regulatory body to accept deviations from the EU Directive for projects with investments made before May 23, 2019. Now the directive is mandatory for each member state. If the amendment is supported tonight, it will mean a violation of the consensus decision adopted by all EU member states," Honcharuk wrote on his official Facebook page late on Thursday.

According to the prime minister of Ukraine, such a turn of events could have far-reaching consequences for European energy security and solidarity between EU member states.

"Ukraine greatly appreciates Germany's consistent support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as reforms. In this case, we are talking about the sovereignty and integrity of European security as a whole, regarding which Ukraine has shown itself as a reliable partner. And we rely on Germany's solidarity," Honcharuk said.