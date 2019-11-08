Facts

10:01 08.11.2019

Ukraine calling on Germany not to back decision to mitigate EU gas directive for Nord Stream 2 – PM

1 min read
Ukraine calling on Germany not to back decision to mitigate EU gas directive for Nord Stream 2 – PM

Ukraine has called on Germany not to support the decision that would allow bypassing limitations of the new EU gas directive for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"As we learned, today, after midnight, the Bundestag is considering a version of the amendments that will allow the German regulatory body to accept deviations from the EU Directive for projects with investments made before May 23, 2019. Now the directive is mandatory for each member state. If the amendment is supported tonight, it will mean a violation of the consensus decision adopted by all EU member states," Honcharuk wrote on his official Facebook page late on Thursday.

According to the prime minister of Ukraine, such a turn of events could have far-reaching consequences for European energy security and solidarity between EU member states.

"Ukraine greatly appreciates Germany's consistent support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as reforms. In this case, we are talking about the sovereignty and integrity of European security as a whole, regarding which Ukraine has shown itself as a reliable partner. And we rely on Germany's solidarity," Honcharuk said.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #honcharuk #germany #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:04 08.11.2019
Razumkov asks Bundestag President Schäuble to consider interests of Ukraine in Nord Stream 2

Razumkov asks Bundestag President Schäuble to consider interests of Ukraine in Nord Stream 2

15:58 08.11.2019
Work of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should be reset for success - Honcharuk

Work of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should be reset for success - Honcharuk

15:32 07.11.2019
Decision prepared by Germany to mitigate gas EU directive for Nord Stream 2 to be appealed

Decision prepared by Germany to mitigate gas EU directive for Nord Stream 2 to be appealed

09:40 07.11.2019
Eleven companies can participate in Naftogaz tenders for gas purchase for EBRD funds

Eleven companies can participate in Naftogaz tenders for gas purchase for EBRD funds

14:58 05.11.2019
Draft national budget 2020 submitted for second reading foresees UAH 12 bln of receipts from privatization

Draft national budget 2020 submitted for second reading foresees UAH 12 bln of receipts from privatization

12:41 05.11.2019
Draft budget for 2020 to allocate UAH 173 bln for pensions, UAH 113.3 bln for medicine

Draft budget for 2020 to allocate UAH 173 bln for pensions, UAH 113.3 bln for medicine

12:34 05.11.2019
Draft national budget for 2020 provides UAH 15.1 bln for creative industry, culture

Draft national budget for 2020 provides UAH 15.1 bln for creative industry, culture

13:09 04.11.2019
EC Vice President Sefcovic to meet with Ukrainian Deputy PM Kuleba on Nov 5

EC Vice President Sefcovic to meet with Ukrainian Deputy PM Kuleba on Nov 5

11:49 04.11.2019
PM about draft national budget 2020: first without boosting taxes, but with reduction of deficit

PM about draft national budget 2020: first without boosting taxes, but with reduction of deficit

10:58 04.11.2019
France, Germany hope Handziuk murder instigators to be punished

France, Germany hope Handziuk murder instigators to be punished

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

OSCE Representative concerned about search at Pryamiy channel owner's home

UN International Court of Justice recognizes Ukraine's suit against Russia as one under its jurisdiction

Sviatoslav Oliynyk becomes Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council

Minister Dubilet asks to provide state guard for him

Work of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should be reset for success - Honcharuk

LATEST

Lutsenko as Prosecutor General said he would get revenge against Yovanovitch – Kent's testimony to U.S. Congress

OSCE Representative concerned about search at Pryamiy channel owner's home

UN International Court of Justice recognizes Ukraine's suit against Russia as one under its jurisdiction

Sviatoslav Oliynyk becomes Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council

Minister Dubilet asks to provide state guard for him

Russia-led forces thwart disengagement in Petrivske-Bohdanivka section - JFO press center

SBU conducting search of Kyiv-based Turchynov and Partners office

U.S. senators ask Department of State to provide info about Biden's son, Ukrainian company Burisma

Japanese govt transfers next batch of diagnostic equipment to Ukrainian hospitals – Health ministry

Ukrainian soldier wounded due to enemy's shelling attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – Defense ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD