15:33 06.11.2019

Zelensky presents new head of Kharkiv regional administration Kucher

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has presented the new head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration Oleksiy Kucher and thanked the previous head Yulia Svitlychna for her work in the sensitive region.

"For now, we congratulate you and later we will see the results. I also want to thank Ms. Svitlychna for your work. It is not easy in Kharkiv, I am grateful for your effective work. You do not go anywhere, help Mr. Oleksiy Kucher as long as possible," he said on Wednesday in Kharkiv, after a meeting devoted to problematic issues of the operations of the Ukroboronprom state concern, presenting the new head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration.

Kucher said that he was really entrusted with a "difficult area." "At the same time, I am set for serious work. All the priority tasks that I will raise will be announced a little later when the audit is conducted. We will understand what happened, how it happened, and what we will do next," he said.

The new head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration identified three main priorities: investments, which the green light will be given to on his part; environment and the fight against corruption.

Kucher said that the Security Service of Ukraine "will not run after anyone [investors in Kharkiv region]," and he will, within his powers, coordinate the work of law enforcement agencies in the region, having experience as a lawyer.

President Zelensky, for his part, advised Kucher in order to understand the main problems of Kharkiv region, to go out and listen to what people are talking about.

Tags: #zelensky #kharkiv #region
